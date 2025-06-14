Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Calls for Restraint in Middle East Amid Tensions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the Middle East's rising tensions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, emphasizing the need for restraint. She reiterated Israel's defensive rights but highlighted the importance of maintaining regional stability.

On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen engaged in discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East. She stressed the importance of exercising maximum restraint among all parties involved.

In a statement shared on X, von der Leyen affirmed Israel's right to self-defense and its duty to protect its citizens. However, she also underscored the significance of ensuring regional stability amidst the ongoing conflict.

The calls for caution come as the Middle East faces increasing geopolitical pressures, with von der Leyen advocating for a balanced approach to defuse tensions and maintain peace in the region.

