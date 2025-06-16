Escalating Tensions: Iran and Israel Exchange Missile Attacks

In the latest escalation of tensions, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, killing at least five people and leaving extensive damage in its wake. Israel, in response, claimed to have achieved aerial superiority over Tehran, asserting its military aircraft could now operate over the Iranian capital without resistance.

Israel's military operations focused on neutralizing Iranian air defenses and missile systems, with its forces destroying over 120 missile launchers. Brigadier General Effie Defrin reported full control of Tehran's airspace, a crucial strategic milestone amidst the ongoing conflict.

The hostilities, which have already resulted in significant civilian casualties on both sides, saw Iran launch around 100 missiles, including one that landed near a U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv. As retaliations intensify, both nations brace for more destructive rounds of military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)