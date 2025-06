Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Mission: Austria's Neutral Stance Under Scrutiny

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarks on his first visit to Austria since Russia's invasion in 2022, highlighting Vienna's neutral stance. Austria has faced criticism for maintaining close ties with Moscow, despite its neutrality declared in 1955.

During his visit, Zelenskyy will engage with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Christian Stocker to discuss current geopolitical tensions. The meeting underscores Austria's complex diplomatic position as it has chosen not to sever ties with Russia, instead prioritizing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The visit also marks an opportunity for Austria to reassess its diplomatic policies. It is Stocker's first high-profile engagement since taking office. Austria continues to condemn Russia's aggression but emphasizes the importance of diplomatic channels between East and West.

(With inputs from agencies.)