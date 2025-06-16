Left Menu

Kerala's Welfare Pension Politics: A Heated Debate Amidst Nilambur Bypoll

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the disbursement of social security pensions amidst allegations of politicization by the Left government. The issue surfaced during the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, drawing criticism from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress, as CPI(M) defended its welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is in the throes of a political maelstrom as Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the distribution of social security pensions from June 20, amid allegations of politicization ahead of the Nilambur Assembly bypoll on June 19.

The announcement followed sharp criticism from AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who accused the Left government of handing out pensions to over 62 lakh people at its convenience, calling it a political maneuver.

The Congress, led by Priyanka, described the welfare pensions as a form of bribery, a claim that the ruling CPI(M) vehemently denied, arguing that the scheme is a fundamental support for the state's citizens. Despite financial strain, Kerala remains committed to its welfare policies, according to Balagopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

