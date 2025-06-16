Uganda's Military Courts and Civilian Trials Controversy

In a controversial development, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has enacted legislation empowering military tribunals to try civilians, a decision met with fierce opposition backlash. This legislative change contradicts an earlier Supreme Court ruling that prohibited such trials, branding them unconstitutional.

Opponents argue the law is designed to target Museveni's political adversaries, a claim denied by the president's aides, who assert that only civilians resorting to armed political violence will face military courts. This move reinstates a contentious legal framework previously overruled by the country's highest court.

As Uganda prepares for upcoming elections, prominent opposition figures like pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine are gearing up for a showdown against Museveni. Legal experts anticipate potential petitions challenging the new law, signaling prolonged legal battles over its legitimacy.

