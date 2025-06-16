Golden Share Sparks New Era for U.S. Steel: A $14.9 Billion Deal
U.S. Steel shares rose 5% as Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition nears completion. The Trump administration approved the merger with conditions, including a 'golden share' to maintain American interests. This share aims to secure investments, job security, and production within U.S. borders.
Shares of U.S. Steel experienced a 5% uptick on Monday following an approaching $14.9-billion acquisition by Nippon Steel. The increase comes after revelations concerning a 'golden share' granted by the U.S. government over the weekend.
U.S. Steel's shares neared Nippon Steel's offer price of $55, after President Trump's administration approved the merger last Friday. The approval included an executive order aiming to address national security concerns, marking the end of an 18-month negotiation phase.
The commerce department revealed that a single 'golden share' ensures the American people's majority stake in the firm, safeguarding substantial investment commitments, domestic job retention, and continued operations within the U.S.
ALSO READ
BJP's Khandelwal Defends PM Modi Amidst Congress Criticism on National Security
Harvard seeks end to US funding cuts, says national security, public health research in peril
Toxic Fungus Smuggling Case Unveils National Security Concerns
China, HK shares rise as banks and carmakers rally; trade talks eyed
China, HK shares rise as banks and carmakers rally; trade talks in focus