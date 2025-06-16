Left Menu

Golden Share Sparks New Era for U.S. Steel: A $14.9 Billion Deal

U.S. Steel shares rose 5% as Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition nears completion. The Trump administration approved the merger with conditions, including a 'golden share' to maintain American interests. This share aims to secure investments, job security, and production within U.S. borders.

Shares of U.S. Steel experienced a 5% uptick on Monday following an approaching $14.9-billion acquisition by Nippon Steel. The increase comes after revelations concerning a 'golden share' granted by the U.S. government over the weekend.

U.S. Steel's shares neared Nippon Steel's offer price of $55, after President Trump's administration approved the merger last Friday. The approval included an executive order aiming to address national security concerns, marking the end of an 18-month negotiation phase.

The commerce department revealed that a single 'golden share' ensures the American people's majority stake in the firm, safeguarding substantial investment commitments, domestic job retention, and continued operations within the U.S.

