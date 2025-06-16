Congress Unites for Ludhiana West Bypoll Battle
Senior Congress leaders, led by Bhupesh Baghel, campaigned for Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. They criticized the AAP government and urged voters to support Ashu. The bypoll, which could influence the 2027 state elections, will take place on June 19.
Senior Congress figures, including Bhupesh Baghel, joined forces on Monday to rally support for Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the party's candidate in the Ludhiana West by-election. In a concerted campaign effort, they took aim at the ruling AAP, criticizing its governance.
Baghel, the Congress general secretary for Punjab, was accompanied by state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa. They emphasized the significance of this by-election, suggesting it could shape the outlook of the 2027 state polls.
The seat became open following the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The election, contested on June 19 with a vote count on June 23, will feature candidates from AAP, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal, alongside Congress's Ashu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
