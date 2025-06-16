Trump Advocates for Inclusion of Russia and China in the G7

US President Donald Trump ignited discussions at the Group of Seven summit by suggesting the inclusion of Russia, and potentially China, in the organization. This proposal comes amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, including Russia's military actions in Ukraine and escalating conflicts involving Iran.

Trump expressed that the removal of Russia in 2014, following its annexation of Crimea, was a 'very big mistake.' He argued that restoring Russia's membership could have prevented current conflicts, emphasizing the importance of reopening dialogues with authoritarian governments for maintaining global peace.

The summit, hosted in the Canadian Rockies by Prime Minister Mark Carney, also addresses issues such as trade tariffs and the Iran-Israel conflict. Carney acknowledged the critical role of US leadership in the G7, reinforcing the summit's dependency on American diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)