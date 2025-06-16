Federal Judge Grants Extension on Harvard Foreign Student Ban Case
A federal judge temporarily extended an order blocking President Trump's plan to bar foreign nationals from enrolling at Harvard University. The case challenges Trump's proclamation citing national security concerns. Harvard argues it retaliates against the institution, while the administration cites governance and security issues.
A federal judge in Boston has temporarily extended an order blocking President Donald Trump's plan to ban foreign nationals from studying at Harvard University. The decision allows more time to consider a longer-term injunction in legal proceedings against the policy, which cites national security concerns.
Harvard, with a significant international student body, has argued that the presidential proclamation is a retaliatory measure against the university. The Trump administration claims authority under immigration law, citing governance and national security issues as their rationale.
The contentious policy also involves financial sanctions, including freezing grants and threatening tax-exempt status. Harvard has filed lawsuits challenging these actions, arguing that they infringe on free speech and university autonomy rights.
