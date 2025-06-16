Left Menu

Gujarat Mourns: State Honors for Ex-CM Vijay Rupani After Tragic Air Crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who perished in an Air India crash, was cremated with state honors in Rajkot. Union Home Minister Amit Shah led tributes, and a massive crowd gathered for the funeral procession. Rupani's tenure was marked by significant political milestones and leadership contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:37 IST
Gujarat Mourns: State Honors for Ex-CM Vijay Rupani After Tragic Air Crash
Vijay Rupani
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat bid a heartfelt farewell to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after his tragic death in an Air India crash. Cremation with full state honors was held in Rajkot, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries paid floral tributes.

Thousands thronged the route of the funeral procession to pay their final respects, reflecting Rupani's influence and legacy. The state's government declared a day of mourning to honor the leader, who was known for his steady leadership.

Rupani's political journey, including his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister and his role in various political initiatives, is remembered with admiration. The BJP leader's body was identified through DNA matching after the crash, with his family present for the handover of his remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025