Gujarat Mourns: State Honors for Ex-CM Vijay Rupani After Tragic Air Crash
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who perished in an Air India crash, was cremated with state honors in Rajkot. Union Home Minister Amit Shah led tributes, and a massive crowd gathered for the funeral procession. Rupani's tenure was marked by significant political milestones and leadership contributions.
Gujarat bid a heartfelt farewell to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after his tragic death in an Air India crash. Cremation with full state honors was held in Rajkot, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries paid floral tributes.
Thousands thronged the route of the funeral procession to pay their final respects, reflecting Rupani's influence and legacy. The state's government declared a day of mourning to honor the leader, who was known for his steady leadership.
Rupani's political journey, including his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister and his role in various political initiatives, is remembered with admiration. The BJP leader's body was identified through DNA matching after the crash, with his family present for the handover of his remains.
