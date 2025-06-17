Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump's Urgency Amidst Israeli Strikes
U.S. President Donald Trump believes Iran missed an opportunity to sign a nuclear deal with the United States before Israeli strikes began. He predicts that a deal will eventually be signed and criticizes Iran's reluctance to agree to negotiations at the G7 summit.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday advised Iran that it should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States prior to recent Israeli strikes, hinting that Tehran may now be more inclined to negotiate.
Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump expressed confidence that an agreement would eventually be reached, describing Iran's hesitation as unwise. "I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen," Trump asserted to reporters.
The President's comments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, fostering an urgent push for diplomatic resolutions.
