Left Menu

Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump's Urgency Amidst Israeli Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump believes Iran missed an opportunity to sign a nuclear deal with the United States before Israeli strikes began. He predicts that a deal will eventually be signed and criticizes Iran's reluctance to agree to negotiations at the G7 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 02:38 IST
Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump's Urgency Amidst Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday advised Iran that it should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States prior to recent Israeli strikes, hinting that Tehran may now be more inclined to negotiate.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump expressed confidence that an agreement would eventually be reached, describing Iran's hesitation as unwise. "I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen," Trump asserted to reporters.

The President's comments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, fostering an urgent push for diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025