Trump Proposes G7 Expansion to Include Russia and China

On Monday, US President Donald Trump proposed that Russia and China be included in the Group of Seven, transforming the current G7 into a potential G8 or G9. This suggestion drew attention due to the authoritarian governance of Russia and China compared to the democratic nature of existing G7 members.

Trump criticized the 2014 removal of Russia, following its annexation of Crimea, labeling it a grave error. Trump's remarks precede a crucial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, focusing on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. The US leader contended that the conflict might have been averted if Russia remained part of the G7.

Despite levying tariffs on many countries, Trump seeks communication with global leaders at summits. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, host of the summit, acknowledged the US's pivotal role, stating that the G7 would lack direction without American leadership.

