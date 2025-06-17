Left Menu

Trump Proposes G7 Expansion to Include Russia and China

US President Donald Trump suggested expanding the G7 to include Russia and potentially China at the Group of Seven summit. Despite concerns over the authoritarian nature of these nations, Trump argues their inclusion could prevent conflicts. The proposal comes amid ongoing discussions about geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Calgary | Updated: 17-06-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 03:24 IST
Trump Proposes G7 Expansion to Include Russia and China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Monday, US President Donald Trump proposed that Russia and China be included in the Group of Seven, transforming the current G7 into a potential G8 or G9. This suggestion drew attention due to the authoritarian governance of Russia and China compared to the democratic nature of existing G7 members.

Trump criticized the 2014 removal of Russia, following its annexation of Crimea, labeling it a grave error. Trump's remarks precede a crucial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, focusing on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. The US leader contended that the conflict might have been averted if Russia remained part of the G7.

Despite levying tariffs on many countries, Trump seeks communication with global leaders at summits. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, host of the summit, acknowledged the US's pivotal role, stating that the G7 would lack direction without American leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025