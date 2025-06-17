Trump Rushes Back to Washington Post-G7 Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump will cut short his stay at the G7 summit in Canada, making a swift return to Washington on Monday night. This decision was shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt emphasized that Trump's early departure is not sudden and is driven by the need to address several 'important matters' in the capital. The specifics of the issues on Trump's agenda were not disclosed, sparking curiosity and speculation.

The conference in Canada, which gathered leaders from the world's top economies, was expected to continue dialogues on international collaboration. However, Trump's quick return suggests a prioritization of pressing domestic responsibilities.