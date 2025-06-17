Global Power Play: AUKUS Submarine Treaty Moves Forward

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed support for the AUKUS nuclear submarine treaty, following affirmations from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a Pentagon review. The treaty, involving Australia, the UK, and the US, aims to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The AUKUS agreement will see Australia provided with nuclear-powered submarines as part of a strategic move to counter China's regional power aspirations. Despite a recent review by the Pentagon, the commitment to AUKUS remains firm among the partnership nations.

Prime Minister Albanese remains confident in the continued support for AUKUS, emphasizing its significant advantages. The alignment of this treaty with the US President's America First agenda is under examination, but the alliance's core objectives remain unchanged.