Left Menu

Global Power Play: AUKUS Submarine Treaty Moves Forward

The AUKUS nuclear submarine treaty involving Australia, the UK, and the US remains on track despite a Pentagon review. Leaders from the three nations have expressed strong support for the agreement, aimed at enhancing security in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-06-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 06:20 IST
Global Power Play: AUKUS Submarine Treaty Moves Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed support for the AUKUS nuclear submarine treaty, following affirmations from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a Pentagon review. The treaty, involving Australia, the UK, and the US, aims to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The AUKUS agreement will see Australia provided with nuclear-powered submarines as part of a strategic move to counter China's regional power aspirations. Despite a recent review by the Pentagon, the commitment to AUKUS remains firm among the partnership nations.

Prime Minister Albanese remains confident in the continued support for AUKUS, emphasizing its significant advantages. The alignment of this treaty with the US President's America First agenda is under examination, but the alliance's core objectives remain unchanged.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025