Diplomatic Ties: South Korea's New President Engages G7 Leaders
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, recently elected, attends the G7 summit in Canada. Despite a missed opportunity to meet President Trump, Lee engages with leaders from Japan, Australia, and South Africa. He underlines his pragmatic diplomatic approach, focusing on security cooperation and addressing tariff talks crucial for South Korea's economy.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has embarked on his diplomatic journey, attending the G7 summit in Canada shortly after his presidential inauguration. Holding discussions on the sidelines, Lee aims to fortify ties with global leaders. His agenda today included significant encounters with the Japanese and Australian premiers.
Although a planned meeting with President Donald Trump fell through due to Trump's early departure, Lee pivoted to strengthen alliances with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to Lee's National Security Adviser, adjustments were made accordingly.
Even as meetings proceed on a multi-national stage, crucial tariff discussions are being held back home between Seoul and Washington, touching on sectors vital to South Korea's export economy. Lee emphasizes a pragmatic diplomacy, ensuring continued cooperation among South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. amid broader trade talks.
