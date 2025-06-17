Left Menu

Rebuilding the Base: Congress' Strategic Move in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress party is undertaking an extensive campaign across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh to bolster its grassroots presence. Anticipating forming a tactical alliance for the 2027 assembly polls, the party aims to regain influence, particularly in rural regions, after recent setbacks against the BJP.

The Congress party is conducting a comprehensive organization-building campaign throughout Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts, aiming to fortify its grassroots presence. With an eye on the 2027 assembly elections, the party seeks a strategic alliance under the INDIA bloc to effectively challenge the ruling BJP.

After strong performances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance made significant gains, Congress is hopeful for future electoral success. Avinash Pande, the party's general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, emphasized the ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan' campaign's role in revitalizing the party's structures across the state.

The initiative is part of a broader 100-day program aimed at energizing party workers and expanding rural reach ahead of the 2026 panchayat elections. Despite past electoral challenges in the state, Congress is determined to rebuild its presence and counter BJP's dominant position, focusing on governance and public welfare issues.

