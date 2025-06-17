Rebuilding the Base: Congress' Strategic Move in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress party is conducting a comprehensive organization-building campaign throughout Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts, aiming to fortify its grassroots presence. With an eye on the 2027 assembly elections, the party seeks a strategic alliance under the INDIA bloc to effectively challenge the ruling BJP.
After strong performances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance made significant gains, Congress is hopeful for future electoral success. Avinash Pande, the party's general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, emphasized the ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan' campaign's role in revitalizing the party's structures across the state.
The initiative is part of a broader 100-day program aimed at energizing party workers and expanding rural reach ahead of the 2026 panchayat elections. Despite past electoral challenges in the state, Congress is determined to rebuild its presence and counter BJP's dominant position, focusing on governance and public welfare issues.
