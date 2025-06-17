Congress Eyes Alliance to Challenge BJP in UP Elections

The Congress party is undertaking a comprehensive organization-building campaign in Uttar Pradesh, an effort critical to its strategy of forming a powerful alliance to oppose the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections. Party leadership emphasizes rebuilding its presence at every level, from state to booth, under the ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan' campaign.

Following a cooperation win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the Samajwadi Party, which saw a notable reduction in BJP seats across the state, Congress is keen on replicating and expanding this success. The party aims to not just prepare for state elections but also look forward to making a mark in the 2026 panchayat polls.

Congress General Secretary and UP-in charge Avinash Pande highlighted the significance of forming a cohesive opposition under the INDIA bloc while criticising the BJP's governance as autocratic. The party's efforts are directed towards regaining public trust and aligning with the needs and welfare of Uttar Pradesh's populace.

