Trump Refutes Macron's Ceasefire Proposal Claim Post-G7

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has refuted claims by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding an alleged ceasefire proposal. Trump was accused of leaving the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which he has flatly denied.

Trump addressed these assertions on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing that his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada was unrelated to the conflict. Macron's comments incorrectly suggested otherwise, creating a flurry of discussion among international observers.

The G7 summit, an important forum for global leaders, saw Trump abruptly returning to Washington, D.C. His departure has fueled speculation and tension, although Trump maintains that the ceasefire claims are erroneous.

(With inputs from agencies.)