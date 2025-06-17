Left Menu

Trump Refutes Macron's Ceasefire Proposal Claim Post-G7

Donald Trump denied claims by French President Emmanuel Macron that he left the G7 summit to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump clarified on his Truth Social platform that his departure had no connection to a ceasefire proposal, contrary to Macron's earlier statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:07 IST
Trump Refutes Macron's Ceasefire Proposal Claim Post-G7
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has refuted claims by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding an alleged ceasefire proposal. Trump was accused of leaving the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which he has flatly denied.

Trump addressed these assertions on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing that his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada was unrelated to the conflict. Macron's comments incorrectly suggested otherwise, creating a flurry of discussion among international observers.

The G7 summit, an important forum for global leaders, saw Trump abruptly returning to Washington, D.C. His departure has fueled speculation and tension, although Trump maintains that the ceasefire claims are erroneous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025