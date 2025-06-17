Left Menu

High Stakes in Kaliganj: Identity Politics and Nationalism Shape West Bengal Bypoll

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:28 IST
The Kaliganj assembly bypoll in West Bengal's Nadia district is shaping up as a triangular contest among the TMC, BJP, and Congress-Left alliance. This by-election is the first in the state since the noteworthy Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

With national security taking center stage, particularly in BJP's campaign, the political narrative is heavily influenced by identity politics and post-Murshidabad riot anxieties in this minority-dominated constituency. The bypoll was triggered by the demise of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, with his daughter Alifa Ahmed stepping forward as TMC's candidate.

As the contest heats up, both TMC and BJP are expected to exploit identity and nationalist sentiments. The election outcome may offer insights into shifting political dynamics ahead of West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections.

