High Stakes in Kaliganj: Identity Politics and Nationalism Shape West Bengal Bypoll
The Kaliganj assembly bypoll in West Bengal is witnessing a triangular contest among TMC, BJP, and Congress-Left alliance, primarily driven by identity politics and nationalist sentiments following Operation Sindoor. The election, necessitated by the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, could indicate future political trends.
- Country:
- India
The Kaliganj assembly bypoll in West Bengal's Nadia district is shaping up as a triangular contest among the TMC, BJP, and Congress-Left alliance. This by-election is the first in the state since the noteworthy Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
With national security taking center stage, particularly in BJP's campaign, the political narrative is heavily influenced by identity politics and post-Murshidabad riot anxieties in this minority-dominated constituency. The bypoll was triggered by the demise of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, with his daughter Alifa Ahmed stepping forward as TMC's candidate.
As the contest heats up, both TMC and BJP are expected to exploit identity and nationalist sentiments. The election outcome may offer insights into shifting political dynamics ahead of West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Khandelwal Defends PM Modi Amidst Congress Criticism on National Security
Political Controversy: Missing Image Sparks Debate in Goa Congress
Rajasthan Minister Slams Congress for Persistent Negative Politics
Political War of Words: BJP and Congress Clash Over Defence and Terrorism Stance
Congress Demands Fire Audit After Cruise Boat Blaze in Mandovi River