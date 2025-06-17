Left Menu

Congress Launches Campaign to Uphold Ambedkar's Legacy Amid Statue Controversy

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders vow to defend the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar amidst efforts by the RSS-BJP to challenge his role as the Constitution's architect. Allegations have arisen regarding the promotion of BN Rau over Ambedkar, sparking protests and public awareness campaigns across the state.

Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:12 IST
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is set to launch a campaign against alleged attempts by the RSS-BJP to hinder the installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue at the Gwalior bench of the MP High Court. Allegations have been made that these groups are trying to downplay Ambedkar's pivotal role as the architect of India's Constitution.

Displaying posters and hoardings, Congress leaders have accused the BJP of elevating BN Rau, a former constitutional advisor, as the primary architect, sparking controversy. Harish Chaudhary, Congress general secretary, criticized attempts to question Ambedkar's contributions and vowed to honor his legacy through public awareness initiatives statewide.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari announced a series of events, including door-to-door discussions, community meals, and a day-long fast, aiming to galvanize public support. Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh condemned any moves to negate Ambedkar's contributions while accusing the BJP-RSS of historical revisionism and promoting class conflict.

