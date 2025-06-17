Fear and Famine: ICE Raids Cripple Los Angeles Produce Market

Juan Ibarra stands disheartened outside his fruit and vegetable outlet in the heart of Los Angeles' fresh produce market. In recent days, the usually bustling hub has turned eerily quiet after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials launched immigration raids.

Ibarra's business has plummeted as his loyal customers, comprising street vendors and restaurant workers, stay away in fear, causing him unprecedented financial losses. The widespread panic has gripped many who work in or frequent the market.

The crackdown is part of President Donald Trump's immigration policy, which has sparked economic concerns across California. Amid protests, the policy's repercussions are detrimental, especially for immigrant entrepreneurs, threatening the very fabric of Los Angeles's local economy.

