Trump Declines Communication with Minnesota's Walz Post Shooting

Following a tragic weekend shooting in Minnesota that left a lawmaker dead, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would not reach out to Governor Tim Walz, despite issuing a statement condemning the violence. Trump's decision highlights ongoing tensions between political factions.

  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he does not intend to contact Minnesota Governor Tim Walz following a weekend shooting that claimed the life of one state lawmaker and injured another. Trump, a Republican, emphasized that such 'horrific violence' is unacceptable in America, yet refrained from reaching out to Walz.

Governor Walz was the running mate of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during the last election cycle, where they were defeated by Trump and his running mate JD Vance. Trump, while aboard Air Force One returning from a G7 leaders' meeting in Canada, criticized Walz, stating, 'I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I'm not calling him.'

According to U.S. authorities, the suspect, Vance Boelter, is charged with the assassination attempt of multiple state politicians. Boelter's actions included a planned attack targeting the homes of at least four officials. The incident further fuels the political divide, with Trump opting to withhold conciliatory gestures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

