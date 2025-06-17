Political Clash Erupts Over 'Height-ist' Comments in Tripura

Jitendra Chaudhury, the Opposition leader in Tripura, has stirred controversy with his statement implying that greater height correlates with lesser intelligence. The BJP interpreted this as a dig at former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and demanded a public apology.

During a party event in South Tripura, Chaudhury called taller individuals 'fools,' an assertion that sparked fierce criticism. Tripura's Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Ratan Lal Nath, labeled Chaudhury's remarks as derogatory and damaging, urging him to apologize for his contentious comments targeting BJP figures.

As tensions rise, Chaudhury dismissed the outcry, suggesting that the minister requires treatment. He downplayed the demand for an apology, heightening the political confrontation between the two parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)