Ambedkar Statue Controversy Sparks Political Clash in Madhya Pradesh
The Congress accused the RSS and BJP of blocking the installation of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Gwalior, sparking a political feud. The BJP denies these claims and asserts Congress has historically disrespected Ambedkar. The issue has intensified debates on history and politics.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has launched a campaign against the RSS and BJP, accusing them of obstructing efforts to install Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue at the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. They argue that this effort undermines Ambedkar's legacy as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.
In response, the ruling BJP dismissed the allegations, asserting that the Congress party has historically undermined Ambedkar's contributions. They argue that Congress is attempting to incite class conflict for political gain as state elections approach.
The controversy has generated significant political debate, with Congress planning a series of activities, including public awareness campaigns and community discussions, to defend Ambedkar's honor and engage with the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
