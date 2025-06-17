Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Accelerates Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump has ramped up actions against immigrants in the United States, significantly increasing arrests and deportations. Since January 20, the administration has targeted those crossing borders unlawfully and stripped legal status from many migrants.

According to White House data, over 100,000 individuals have been arrested for suspected immigration law violations, averaging 750 arrests per day. This is a sharp rise compared to figures over the past decade, albeit still not reaching Trump's deportation target. Key strategist, Stephen Miller, has pressed for further escalation of operations.

Protests have erupted across the country in response to increased enforcement. Additionally, ICE reports an 800% increase in the detention of individuals without criminal records, exacerbating already stretched resources. Despite efforts to deport more migrants, logistical challenges and legal hurdles remain prevalent.

