Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has raised eyebrows with his suggestion that the country might benefit from neutrality, challenging Slovakia's involvement in the NATO alliance. This marks the first time the Prime Minister has questioned Slovakia's membership in NATO, an alliance currently bolstering its stance against perceived Russian threats.

During a press conference, Fico emphasized that while neutrality would be advantageous, the decision is not entirely in his hands. His remarks come amidst rising tensions as NATO seeks to increase defense spending to fortify its members. However, Fico's openness to pro-Russian policies has repeatedly set him at odds with Western allies.

Fico's statements have garnered extensive criticism, including from President Peter Pellegrini and the opposition party Progressive Slovakia, labeling the comments as "absurd, irresponsible, and dangerous." This adds a new dimension to Slovakia's current foreign policy debate, intensifying discussions about defense and international alliances.

