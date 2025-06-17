Left Menu

Slovak PM Sparks Debate on NATO Neutrality Amidst Rising Defense Tensions

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has sparked controversy by suggesting Slovakia would benefit from neutrality in the NATO alliance, questioning its membership amidst Europe's defense efforts against Russia. Despite criticism from political figures and international partners, Fico maintains that the decision does not rest solely with him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:50 IST
Slovak PM Sparks Debate on NATO Neutrality Amidst Rising Defense Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has raised eyebrows with his suggestion that the country might benefit from neutrality, challenging Slovakia's involvement in the NATO alliance. This marks the first time the Prime Minister has questioned Slovakia's membership in NATO, an alliance currently bolstering its stance against perceived Russian threats.

During a press conference, Fico emphasized that while neutrality would be advantageous, the decision is not entirely in his hands. His remarks come amidst rising tensions as NATO seeks to increase defense spending to fortify its members. However, Fico's openness to pro-Russian policies has repeatedly set him at odds with Western allies.

Fico's statements have garnered extensive criticism, including from President Peter Pellegrini and the opposition party Progressive Slovakia, labeling the comments as "absurd, irresponsible, and dangerous." This adds a new dimension to Slovakia's current foreign policy debate, intensifying discussions about defense and international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025