Akhilesh Yadav Affirms Unity in INDIA Bloc Amid Criticism of UP Government

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav assures the solidity of the INDIA alliance for the 2027 UP elections despite external criticism. Yadav lambasts the UP government for its response to the Kumbh Mela tragedy and alleged neglect of weavers, farmers, and the dairy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:28 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), reaffirmed the cohesion of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday, declaring the alliance will contest the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a united front. He dismissed concerns regarding external statements about the alliance, indicating that any dissenters are welcome to exit the coalition.

Addressing the media, Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's response to the deadly Kumbh Mela stampede, highlighting the lack of transparency concerning victim identities while noting that compensation was announced. He took the opportunity to challenge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's purported disconnect from pressing local issues, particularly affecting the weaver community.

Yadav further accused the government of allowing middlemen to exploit weavers, reducing their earnings, while also failing the agrarian sector by purchasing less than 20% of available wheat crops. He criticized the administration's handling of the dairy industry, noting a halt in milk production and the closure of a major cow's milk facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

