India's Strategic Focus Amidst China-Pakistan Military Alliance

In a recent parliamentary committee meeting, India's strategic efforts to counter the China-Pakistan military alliance, highlighted by Operation Sindoor, took center stage. Members also raised alarms about Bangladesh's growing closeness with China.

Headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the committee session evaluated India's Indian Ocean Strategy and called for modernizing the Navy. Officials noted the vital role of the Navy in safeguarding economic interests.

Amid concerns about a low defense budget relative to GDP, MPs stressed the need for increased defense spending, pointing out China's substantial defense investments. The potential threat from a China-Pakistan-Bangladesh triangle was a key discussion point.

(With inputs from agencies.)