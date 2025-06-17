Tensions Escalate in Israel-Iran Air Conflict Amid Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act

The air conflict between Israel and Iran reached new heights, with President Donald Trump signaling the possibility of sending diplomatic envoys. Despite this, Trump stated that the U.S. currently has no plans to target Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, even as hostilities continue with no sign of abating.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Khamenei about continued missile launches, likening his potential fate to that of Saddam Hussein. Tensions escalated with reported explosions in Tehran and Isfahan, and Israel responding to Iranian missile attacks with increased military strikes, further destabilizing the region.

While Trump's withdrawal from the G7 summit raised questions, he clarified it was unrelated to Iran-Israel tensions, hinting at larger diplomatic objectives. Iran faces significant internal security breaches, exacerbated by Israeli attacks, and the international community remains concerned about a possible nuclear escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)