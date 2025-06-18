Left Menu

Backtracked Enforcement: ICE's Farm, Restaurant Raids Surge Under Trump

U.S. immigration authorities reversed a decision to limit enforcement at farms, restaurants, and food plants. This comes after contradicting public statements by President Trump. Despite a quota set for arrests, confusion reigned as ICE officials grappled with the new directive amidst concerns from agricultural leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:45 IST
In a swift policy reversal, U.S. immigration officials have removed restrictions on enforcement at farms, restaurants, and food processing plants. This move follows mixed signals from President Donald Trump and has sparked confusion among Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) leaders and local field office heads.

ICE headquarters advised maintaining a daily arrest quota, despite previous pauses on raids in specific industries. While ICE spokespeople stayed mum on the reason for the policy reversal, the White House emphasized a commitment to expansive deportation objectives.

Farm and restaurant leaders voiced concerns over the revived aggressive immigration enforcement, noting the critical dependence of their industries on immigrant labor. They expressed frustration over insufficient consultation in the enforcement decision-making process, fearing extensive workforce disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

