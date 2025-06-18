Trump Provides TikTok a New Lifeline with Extended Deadline
U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for ByteDance to divest U.S. TikTok assets by 90 days. This decision comes despite the law requiring a sale or shutdown without progress. Another executive order will be signed to ensure TikTok's continued operation in the U.S.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day extension for ByteDance, the China-based company owning TikTok, to divest its U.S. assets. This marks the third reprieve from the mandated ban on the app, initially slated for enforcement in January.
The announcement was made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who confirmed the President's intention to sign an additional executive order to safeguard TikTok's continued operations in the U.S., despite existing regulations prompting a sale or shutdown without significant progress.
This extension underscores ongoing negotiations between TikTok and U.S. authorities as they navigate the challenging landscape of international business and data privacy concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
