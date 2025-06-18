Left Menu

Historic Meeting: India-Mexico Forge Stronger Ties Post Sheinbaum's Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo at the G7 Summit, celebrating her historical presidency. They discussed enhancing India-Mexico relations, focusing on trade, technology, and regional issues. Mexico's support in counter-terrorism was appreciated, and further cooperation in semiconductors and pharmaceuticals was explored.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in a historic meeting with Mexico's first female president in two centuries, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, at the G7 Summit. Modi congratulated Sheinbaum on her electoral victory and expressed gratitude for Mexico's support in India's fight against terrorism.

The leaders addressed global and regional concerns, emphasizing the potential to enhance India-Mexico ties in sectors such as agriculture, semiconductors, and healthcare. Mexico's appreciation of India's achievements in technology and innovation further cemented the collaborative spirit of the meeting.

Both nations agreed to delve into opportunities for cooperation in critical fields like pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure. The meeting also touched upon ways to expand trade, innovation, and cultural exchanges, thereby fostering people-to-people ties and tourism.

