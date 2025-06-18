In congressional testimony, Tulsi Gabbard asserted that Iran was not actively developing a nuclear weapon, contradicting prevalent fears. Gabbard, a military veteran and Trump-endorsed figure, faced media misinterpretation, which she claims led to public confusion.

President Donald Trump dismissed the intelligence community's findings, warning instead of Iran's looming nuclear threat. This position substantially aligns with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's view over internal advisors. Administration insiders, nevertheless, suggested any uranium enrichment in Iran fuels potential weaponization.

The contention mirrors Trump's earlier conflicts with U.S. intelligence, having branded critics as 'deep state' adversaries. While Gabbard realigns with Trump's perspective, contrasting expert testimony fuels ongoing debate over Iran's true nuclear ambitions.