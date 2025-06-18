Trump's Tense Standoff: Iran's Leadership in the Crosshairs

In the midst of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, President Donald Trump announced the US's awareness of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's whereabouts, opting not to eliminate him 'for now.' Trump called for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' amid growing tensions.

Simultaneously, the G7 summit wrapped up with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney advocating for a new era of global cooperation and announcing joint agreements on mineral access and artificial intelligence, though lacking consensus on Russia-Ukraine issues.

In the US, legislators like Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are pushing a resolution to restrict military action against Iran without explicit Congressional consent, highlighting the constitutional importance of war declarations.