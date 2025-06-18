Modi Calls for Unified Global Action Against Terrorism at G7 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's stance against terrorism during the G7 Outreach Session in Canada, urging global leaders to take concerted action against entities promoting and supporting terrorism.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead, Modi announced India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror sources in Pakistan and its occupied territories. Additionally, he discussed India's role in promoting energy security and sustainability, aligning with its global initiatives.

Modi highlighted the need to address global governance issues, particularly in technology and artificial intelligence, advocating for innovation-driven solutions. The prime minister engaged in fruitful discussions with world leaders, focusing on collective efforts for a better planet.