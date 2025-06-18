Left Menu

Modi Calls for Unified Global Action Against Terrorism at G7 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G7 leaders, emphasizing the need for global action against terrorism and highlighting India's commitment to the Global South's priorities. He also discussed energy security, technology democratization, and governance issues, alongside productive exchanges with global leaders on shared global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 06:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's stance against terrorism during the G7 Outreach Session in Canada, urging global leaders to take concerted action against entities promoting and supporting terrorism.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead, Modi announced India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror sources in Pakistan and its occupied territories. Additionally, he discussed India's role in promoting energy security and sustainability, aligning with its global initiatives.

Modi highlighted the need to address global governance issues, particularly in technology and artificial intelligence, advocating for innovation-driven solutions. The prime minister engaged in fruitful discussions with world leaders, focusing on collective efforts for a better planet.

