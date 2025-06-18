Australia and EU Embark on Defence Partnership Talks

Australia is set to initiate negotiations on a security and defence partnership with the European Union, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The announcement came after Albanese's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa during the G7 summit.

Highlighting potential benefits, Albanese expressed confidence in a framework fostering collaboration in defence, cyber, and counter-terrorism. The discussions, involving ministers from both sides, are expected to reach a conclusion swiftly, paving the way for joint defence procurement opportunities.

Simultaneously, Australia is optimistic about negotiations for a free trade agreement with the EU. Albanese emphasized the importance of enhancing trade access for Australia's sheep and beef exports to Europe, amidst progressing talks with senior U.S. trade officials.