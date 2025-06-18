Lee Jae Myung and Shigeru Ishiba Forge New Diplomatic Chapter

At the recent G7 summit in Canada, South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae Myung, and Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, committed to enhancing their countries' relationship. This diplomatic engagement is keenly observed by global powers, especially the United States and China.

The leaders emphasized the significance of Japan-South Korea relations and the critical nature of Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation under current strategic conditions. President Lee highlighted the 'inseparable' nature of the relationship, akin to 'neighbors sharing a front yard.' This summit underscores their shared approach to geopolitical challenges like North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Lee's first international trip as president, amidst the backdrop of historic animosities, signifies his pragmatic approach to diplomacy. By seeking a 'future-oriented' improvement of ties, Lee aims to navigate the complexities of the international trade environment, balancing relations with Japan while maintaining alliances, especially with the U.S. amid heightened regional tensions.

