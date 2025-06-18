Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Modi-Trump Call Post-G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump post the G7 summit in Canada. Modi clarified no mediation or trade deal with Pakistan was discussed. Trump extended an invitation to Modi to visit the US, but Modi declined, citing prior engagements. Modi invited Trump for the QUAD summit in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:44 IST
In a significant phone call following the G7 summit in Canada, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with US President Donald Trump.

During the conversation, Modi dispelled any notions of mediation or trade discussions with Pakistan related to Operation Sindoor.

Further, Trump invited Modi to the US, but Modi declined due to pre-existing commitments while extending an invitation to Trump for the upcoming QUAD summit in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

