Turmoil in Tehran: Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Amidst Nuclear Tensions

Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's capital early Wednesday, leading to significant casualties. A human rights group reported at least 585 deaths across Iran, including 239 civilians.

Israel's campaign aims to prevent Iran from progressing towards nuclear weapon capability. Amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations, uncertainty looms over the situation.

Residents are evacuating Tehran as explosions rocked the city. Iran has retaliated with missiles. As tensions escalate, the US is increasing its military presence in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)