Opposition Leader Accuses West Bengal Government of Misusing Reservations for Vote Bank Politics

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of exploiting reservation policies for elective gains. He claims the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is using policies for Economically Weaker Sections to secure support from the Muslim community.

Speaking at an Other Backward Classes association meeting, Adhikari alleged that TMC is perpetuating vote bank politics initiated by the previous Left Front regime after the Nandigram land protests. This tactic, he argued, is detrimental to the democratic fabric of the state.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court struck down the reservation status granted to several classes since 2010, calling them illegal. An interim stay has also been placed on recent OBC category executive notifications by the court, highlighting ongoing legal challenges to state reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)