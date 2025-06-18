Tension in the Middle East: Russian Deputy Warns Against US Intervention
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cautioned the U.S. against providing military aid to Israel, as tensions escalate in the Middle East with ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. U.S. consideration of strikes on Iranian nuclear sites further complicates the precarious situation, amidst calls for de-escalation.
Amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has issued a stern warning against potential U.S. military support to Israel. He believes such intervention could critically destabilize the already volatile Middle Eastern region.
Furthermore, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, Sergei Naryshkin, emphasized the critical state of affairs, echoing Ryabkov's warnings against any U.S. involvement in military operations or speculative intervention options.
The tense atmosphere follows Israel's recent unprovoked airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which prompted military responses from Iran. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who signed a strategic partnership with Iran earlier this year, is advocating for peace talks to resolve the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
