Tension in the Middle East: Russian Deputy Warns Against US Intervention

Amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has issued a stern warning against potential U.S. military support to Israel. He believes such intervention could critically destabilize the already volatile Middle Eastern region.

Furthermore, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, Sergei Naryshkin, emphasized the critical state of affairs, echoing Ryabkov's warnings against any U.S. involvement in military operations or speculative intervention options.

The tense atmosphere follows Israel's recent unprovoked airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which prompted military responses from Iran. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who signed a strategic partnership with Iran earlier this year, is advocating for peace talks to resolve the crisis.

