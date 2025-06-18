Left Menu

Historic Visit: PM Modi's Diplomatic Milestone in Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia on an unprecedented visit by an Indian premier. His visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors and reinforces India's commitment to engagement with the European Union. Before Croatia, Modi attended the G7 summit in Canada and visited Cyprus.

  • Country:
  • Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by becoming the first Indian premier to visit Croatia, marking a significant step in fostering bilateral relations. His arrival on Wednesday followed engagements in Canada, where he participated in the G7 summit.

During his Croatian visit, Modi is set to engage with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. The discussions aim to explore new avenues for cooperation, building on the centuries-old cultural links between India and Croatia.

The visit underscores India's strategic interest in enhancing its partnerships within the European Union, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. The trip encompasses a broader diplomatic tour that also included Cyprus.

