Caught Between Conflict: Tehran's Desperate Struggle Amid Israeli Strikes

The streets of Tehran stand vacant, businesses shuttered as Israeli strikes target the heart of Iran's nuclear capability, deepening the capital's crisis. Without accessible bomb shelters, the city's inhabitants huddle in metro stations, their nights haunted by the roar of warplanes.

As alarms blare, Israeli forces claim dominance over the skies, urging Tehran's population of nearly 10 million to evacuate. U.S. President Donald Trump has echoed this call, but escape is difficult. Elderly residents trapped in high-rise buildings suffer, with their families caught between the desire to flee and the inability to move.

The constant barrage has left the country fragmented, with opinions divided over Israel's actions. Among the noise, the persistent threat of isolation grows as government-imposed internet disruptions sever connections, leaving citizens to face an anguished future without reliable information.

(With inputs from agencies.)