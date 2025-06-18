Left Menu

Caught Between Conflict: Tehran's Desperate Struggle Amid Israeli Strikes

Tehran's residents live in fear as Israeli strikes target Iran's nuclear program. Amid evacuations, those left behind grapple with family separation and resource shortages. Internet disruptions prevent communication, and the fraught political landscape complicates perspectives. With uncertainty constant, daily life becomes a struggle for survival and resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The streets of Tehran stand vacant, businesses shuttered as Israeli strikes target the heart of Iran's nuclear capability, deepening the capital's crisis. Without accessible bomb shelters, the city's inhabitants huddle in metro stations, their nights haunted by the roar of warplanes.

As alarms blare, Israeli forces claim dominance over the skies, urging Tehran's population of nearly 10 million to evacuate. U.S. President Donald Trump has echoed this call, but escape is difficult. Elderly residents trapped in high-rise buildings suffer, with their families caught between the desire to flee and the inability to move.

The constant barrage has left the country fragmented, with opinions divided over Israel's actions. Among the noise, the persistent threat of isolation grows as government-imposed internet disruptions sever connections, leaving citizens to face an anguished future without reliable information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

