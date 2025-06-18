Kyiv Under Siege: New Missile Attack Raises Death Toll

Emergency workers combed through the rubble of a Kyiv high-rise hit by a Russian missile, with the death toll now reaching 28. The missile strike, the deadliest of the year in Kyiv, has left the city in despair as workers and rescuers continue recovery efforts.

Russia's overnight assault, targeting the Ukrainian capital and other areas, involved over 440 drones and 32 missiles, marking one of the largest offensives in the ongoing conflict. The aftermath was felt not only in lives lost but also in widespread structural damage.

Amid this turmoil, international peace initiatives remain stagnant. Economic and geopolitical distractions have shifted global focus, leaving Ukraine's calls for increased pressure on Russia largely unheard. Kyiv has declared an official day of mourning as the city grapples with the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)