Raj Thackeray Warns Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has issued a strong caution to educational institutions across the state, urging them to resist supporting the Fadnavis government's initiative to impose the Hindi language in schools. Thackeray argued that aligning with this initiative would be perceived as a betrayal of Maharashtra's cultural identity.

In a widespread letter to school principals, Thackeray criticized the state's education policy, stating that since April, the system has been in disarray. He highlighted the contentious decision to mandate Marathi, English, and Hindi as core subjects, expressing MNS's staunch opposition to the compulsory inclusion of Hindi in the curriculum.

Thackeray emphasized that Hindi should not be forced upon Maharashtra as it is primarily spoken in northern provinces and does not hold national language status. He accused the Maharashtra government of stealthily promoting Hindi, urging schools to resist any compulsion and protect local linguistic heritage.