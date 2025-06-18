Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Warns Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has warned schools in Maharashtra against supporting the government’s plan to impose Hindi. He views the move as a betrayal to Maharashtra, highlighting fears of cultural erosion and urging educational institutions not to fall prey to political motives of northern dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:34 IST
Raj Thackeray Warns Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has issued a strong caution to educational institutions across the state, urging them to resist supporting the Fadnavis government's initiative to impose the Hindi language in schools. Thackeray argued that aligning with this initiative would be perceived as a betrayal of Maharashtra's cultural identity.

In a widespread letter to school principals, Thackeray criticized the state's education policy, stating that since April, the system has been in disarray. He highlighted the contentious decision to mandate Marathi, English, and Hindi as core subjects, expressing MNS's staunch opposition to the compulsory inclusion of Hindi in the curriculum.

Thackeray emphasized that Hindi should not be forced upon Maharashtra as it is primarily spoken in northern provinces and does not hold national language status. He accused the Maharashtra government of stealthily promoting Hindi, urging schools to resist any compulsion and protect local linguistic heritage.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025