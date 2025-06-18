Trump Criticizes Fed Chair Powell on Interest Rates
Former President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding his expected decision on interest rates. Speaking at the White House, Trump suggested he could personally lead the central bank. He expressed dissatisfaction with Powell's leadership, especially concerning the timing of rate cuts.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over anticipated decisions regarding interest rates, suggesting that Powell's actions come too late.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump proposed the idea of appointing himself as the head of the U.S. central bank, expressing his dissatisfaction with Powell's performance.
Trump's comments reveal a continuous tension regarding monetary policy and leadership within the Federal Reserve, highlighting the ongoing debates about economic strategies post his presidency.
