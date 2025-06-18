Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Fed Chair Powell on Interest Rates

Former President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding his expected decision on interest rates. Speaking at the White House, Trump suggested he could personally lead the central bank. He expressed dissatisfaction with Powell's leadership, especially concerning the timing of rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:38 IST
Trump Criticizes Fed Chair Powell on Interest Rates
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over anticipated decisions regarding interest rates, suggesting that Powell's actions come too late.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump proposed the idea of appointing himself as the head of the U.S. central bank, expressing his dissatisfaction with Powell's performance.

Trump's comments reveal a continuous tension regarding monetary policy and leadership within the Federal Reserve, highlighting the ongoing debates about economic strategies post his presidency.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025