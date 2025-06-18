Trump Criticizes Fed Chair Powell on Interest Rates

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over anticipated decisions regarding interest rates, suggesting that Powell's actions come too late.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump proposed the idea of appointing himself as the head of the U.S. central bank, expressing his dissatisfaction with Powell's performance.

Trump's comments reveal a continuous tension regarding monetary policy and leadership within the Federal Reserve, highlighting the ongoing debates about economic strategies post his presidency.