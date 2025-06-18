Left Menu

Transparent Candidate Selection for Ranchi Municipal Polls by Congress

The Jharkhand Congress plans to select candidates for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation elections with transparency and grassroots involvement. Running as party-backed independents due to non-symbol polls, Congress views this election as a chance to showcase its policies and commitments. The party aims for active participation in every ward.

Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:51 IST
The Jharkhand Congress has announced that it will implement a transparent and grassroots-focused process in selecting candidates for the upcoming Ranchi Municipal Corporation elections. This declaration was made by K Raj, the party's in-charge for the state, emphasizing an inclusive approach.

While the state's urban local body elections do not associate party symbols with candidates, Congress plans to back its candidates as independents. This strategy aims to strengthen their political presence without direct partisan association, according to a senior official.

Raju described the election as a critical opportunity for the Congress to demonstrate its dedication to development and its principles. State Congress Chief Keshav Mahato Kamlesh affirmed their robust intent to engage with voters across every ward, suggesting a campaign marked by full strength and commitment.

