YSRCP Supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP of Political Vendetta

YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government, accusing it of abandoning development and welfare initiatives in favor of political vendetta. Speaking to reporters in Rentapalla village, Palnadu district, Reddy alleged the government prioritized vengeance over progress.

At the heart of the accusations is the tragic case of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, a former deputy sarpanch, who allegedly ended his life a year ago amid claims of harassment by police and TDP leaders. Reddy claims false cases were lodged against Rao and that he faced detention and police threats, ultimately leading him to consume poison on June 9, 2024.

Accompanying Rao's family, Reddy unveiled a statue in his memory and issued a stern warning to officials engaging in injustice. Thousands of YSRCP supporters joined Reddy's convoy, showcasing strong solidarity. Reddy's visit follows recent disruptions in a trip to meet tobacco farmers, as tensions between TDP and YSRCP continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)