Left Menu

YSRCP Supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP of Political Vendetta

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led government of sidelining development for political revenge. He alleged harassment led a former deputy sarpanch, Nagamalleshwara Rao, to suicide. Reddy warned against injustice by officials, highlighting law and order breakdown accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:19 IST
YSRCP Supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP of Political Vendetta
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government, accusing it of abandoning development and welfare initiatives in favor of political vendetta. Speaking to reporters in Rentapalla village, Palnadu district, Reddy alleged the government prioritized vengeance over progress.

At the heart of the accusations is the tragic case of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, a former deputy sarpanch, who allegedly ended his life a year ago amid claims of harassment by police and TDP leaders. Reddy claims false cases were lodged against Rao and that he faced detention and police threats, ultimately leading him to consume poison on June 9, 2024.

Accompanying Rao's family, Reddy unveiled a statue in his memory and issued a stern warning to officials engaging in injustice. Thousands of YSRCP supporters joined Reddy's convoy, showcasing strong solidarity. Reddy's visit follows recent disruptions in a trip to meet tobacco farmers, as tensions between TDP and YSRCP continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025