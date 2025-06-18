Mumbai Unrest: Leftist Protesters Detained over Gaza Genocide Allegations

In a bold demonstration at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Wednesday, leftist leaders rallied against what they described as the 'genocide' in Gaza, an event that concluded with the detention of over two dozen protesters by local authorities.

The protest, led by leaders from the Communist Party of India (M) and allied organizations under the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation banner, focused on criticizing both the central and state governments, as well as the Mumbai Police.

Notable participants included PM Vartak, Vivek Matero, and S K Rege, along with others actively supporting Gaza and Palestine. Tensions escalated as protestors accused the police of high-handedness, leading to preventive detentions earlier in the day.

