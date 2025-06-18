Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Constitution Murder Day' Move

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Centre's decision to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', calling it a mockery of democracy. She accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of running the country and demanded he be declared Prime Minister. Banerjee condemned democratic institution dismantling and highlighted BJP's policies.

Updated: 18-06-2025 21:27 IST
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a vehement stance against the BJP-led Centre's directive to mark June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', terming it as a direct affront to democracy.

The Chief Minister alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is unofficially in charge of the country, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent travels, suggesting that Shah be formally recognized as the head of government.

Banerjee accused the ruling party of eroding democratic values by undermining institutions, such as the Election Commission and the media, and criticized their actions as contradicting the sanctity of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

